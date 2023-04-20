NPD pursues investigation of South Norwalk shooting, arrests one

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police have made an arrest in response to a Friday shooting on Day Street, in which one man was injured.

Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple phone calls at 11:48 p.m. reporting shots fired in the vicinity of 30 Day St., an NPD news release said.

Soundview Landing, the multi-phase development that replaced Washington Village, is located at that location, adjacent to Ryan Park.

Responding officers found a crime scene, the news release said. A short time later, a man arrived at Norwalk Hospital with a gunshot wound.

A 6:19 p.m. Saturday, an officer patrolling the area spotted a man detectives wished to speak with, regarding the shooting, police said. As the officer exited his vehicle, the man walked into Ryan Park. Two additional officers entered the park and stopped the man, though he initially refused to comply with their orders, the news release said.

As an officer grasped the man’s hands, his shirt pulled up revealing a handgun in his waistband, the news release said. It was loaded.

Lonnie Ancrun, who lives there and does not possess a pistol permit, was arrested, the release said.

The release said:

Arrested : Lonnie Ancrun, 22 of 30 Day St., Apartment 207D

: Lonnie Ancrun, 22 of 30 Day St., Apartment 207D Charges : Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit and Interfering with a Police Officer

: Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit and Interfering with a Police Officer Bond : $250,000

: $250,000 Court: April 25

The State judicial website lists this as Ancrun’s only arrest. Bond is $50,000, according to the State. Interfering with a Police Officer is a misdemeanor while Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit is a Class D felony.

